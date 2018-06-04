Volkswagen ID R hits Pikes Peak for first test run





Volkswagen's lightweight electric racer, the ID R, has taken to Pikes Peak for its first test run.

VW announced on Friday that the ID R had taken to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for test runs ahead of the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 24. Behind the wheel is Romain Dumas, who has claimed victory at Pikes Peak in the past. The racer hopes to set a time of fewer than 9.0 minutes, and potentially break a record for EVs in the process.

VW ID R testing at Pikes Peak

The current record for the electric vehicle category is 8:57.118 with the finish line sitting 14,115 feet above sea level; Dumas will have to sprint up the hill mighty quickly in the ID R. The good news is that the electric racer seems more than capable after watching some of the test footage VW provided with the announcement.

The ID R features an electric motor at each axle to deliver a combined 680 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Add in the fact the car weighs just 2,425 pounds (with Dumas strapped in!), and the ID R is no slouch; the battery-powered machine will reach 60 mph in 2.25 seconds.

VW ID R testing at Pikes Peak

"The acceleration and cornering speed are really impressive, and on top of that, the car is very convenient," Dumas said of the first test. "Thanks to the electric drive, I don’t need to change gears and can focus on the line instead.”

To keep weight low, VW used carbon kevlar composite in the vehicle construction. For safety, the ID R's chassis, suspension, and safety structure are made from heavier steel and aluminum, however. The company also 3D printed various components to achieve maximum downforce.

We foresee VW and Dumas walking away accomplished when Pikes Peak finally kicks off.