Dodge Demon done, another Edd China car show, Brabham test track: Today's Car News

Final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolls off the line at Brampton, Canada plant Enlarge Photo

It's a wrap, folks. Dodge has built its last Challenger SRT Demon, and there's likely to be nothing like it ever again, at least from a major automaker. The street-legal drag racer doesn't have an owner yet as Dodge plans to sell it along with the last Viper in an upcoming charity auction.

Only last month we learned that Edd China of “Wheeler Dealers” fame was starting a new show. Now we have news he's starting a second new show. The best part is that both look very promising.

Australian supercar marque Brabham has revealed its “home circuit” where it will hone its future products, starting with the BT62. The site comprises a number of circuits, in addition to a drag strip and a skid pan.

2018 Dodge Demon is done, final car thunders off the line

Edd China has a second new car show: “Built By Many”

Brabham names Bend Motorsport Park as home base for honing its supercars

Uber's new Panic Button helps riders summon 911

Could Chrysler be axed?

Tesla Model 3 earns Consumer Reports recommendation after software brake upgrade

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 spy shots

2019 Acura RDX review

GM's self-driving car business receives $2.25B from world's biggest tech fund

Problems dog Tesla Model 3 in Edmunds tests