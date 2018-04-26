BMW shows off Virgin Hyperloop passenger capsule

A handful of companies are battling to bring the first production Hyperloop to life, and Virgin Hyperloop One continues to appear as the frontrunner. The company partnered with BMW's Designworks studio to develop a conceptual Hyperloop passenger capsule.

BMW and Designworks debuted the passenger capsule on Thursday after working with Virgin Hyperloop One and the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai. With the capsule's debut, it's the first time that a full-scale hyperloop prototype has made a public appearance.

What can riders expect from the futuristic transportation method? Plenty of creature comforts, if production follows Designworks' vision. The studio looked at personally-controlled light, digital displays, and premium comfort to create a sense of individual spaces that are comfortable and inviting. That's a challenge in a Hyperloop capsule, which has no windows and requires passengers remain seated.

Therefore, Designworks included heated and cooled seating, touchscreens for personal settings, and entertainment via built-in displays. As for the overall capsule's interior design, stylists incorporated inspiration from traditional Arabic patterns and blended the ethos with a future-forward look.

Virgin Hyperloop One, formerly "Hyperloop One," has made a handful of strides regarding the essential technology needed to bring the transportation method to life. Earlier this month, the company provided a full-scale test for Saudi leaders, and last December, the company's test capsule reached 240 mph. Virgin Hyperloop One targets 670 mph for its production system, which it hopes to put into place in 2021.

It's unclear where the company will work to install the first system, but feasibility studies are underway in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Finland.

