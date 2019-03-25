Jaguar is forging ahead with plans to expand its lineup and the next addition is likely to be another SUV.

The British automaker is known to be working on a so-called J-Pace to target the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE in the mid-size luxury SUV segment, and Autocar reported on Monday that the vehicle is due in 2021.

The J-Pace, which should boast third-row seats, is said to utilize a new modular platform shared with the next-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport from sister brand Land Rover, which are also due around 2021.

Dubbed MLA, the platform debuts this year in the highly anticipated modern Defender and will eventually underpin all models at Jaguar Land Rover. Jaguar vehicles will be more road-biased, to help differentiate them from their more rugged Land Rover siblings.

One of the main benefits of the MLA platform will be its ability to support hybrid and full electric powertrains. The J-Pace will take advantage of this by launching with a plug-in hybrid option and potentially offering an electric option later in the life cycle. Jaguar Land Rover predicts that 20 percent of new car sales will be electric by 2025.

Given the expected 2021 launch date, we will likely see the J-Pace on sale as a 2022 model. The United States, along with China, will be the key target.

It wasn't that long ago that the idea of a Jaguar SUV seemed preposterous. However, the F-Pace became Jaguar's best seller its first year on the market, outselling sedans like the XE and XF more than two to one. Jaguar has since launched the E-Pace and I-Pace, with the former expected to become an even better seller than the F-Pace.