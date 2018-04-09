First details on Jaguar J-Pace SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Jaguar I-Pace Enlarge Photo

Jaguar is forging ahead with plans to expand its lineup and the next addition is likely to be another SUV.

Autocar on Monday reported that the British automaker is working on a J-Pace SUV to target the Porsche Cayenne and Maserati Levante in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.

The latest SUV, which could boast third-row seats, is said to be coming in 2021 riding on a platform shared with the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport from sister brand Land Rover. The Jaguar would be more road-biased, though, to help differentiate it from its more rugged Land Rover siblings.

There would be electrification, too, given Jaguar Land Rover's plan to become a fully electrified brand beyond 2020. Expect a plug-in hybrid option, with the rest of the lineup to feature mild hybrid technology.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Enlarge Photo

Given the expected 2021 launch date, we would likely see the J-Pace on sale as a 2022 model. The United States, along with China, would be the key markets.

Autocar also on Monday reported that the smaller F-Pace would receive a mid-cycle update next year, and included in the update would be the addition of a plug-in hybrid option. Jaguar is also expected to launch a redesigned XJ with an electric powertrain next year.

It wasn't that long ago that the idea of a Jaguar SUV seemed preposterous. However, the F-Pace became Jaguar's best seller its first year on the market, outselling sedans like the XE and XF more than two to one. Jaguar has since launched the E-Pace and I-Pace, with the former expected to become an even better seller than the F-Pace.