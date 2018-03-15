Audi e-tron GT, Kia K900, Runge sports cars: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Audi Sport division is set to launch an electric super sedan called the e-tron Gran Turismo, or e-tron GT for short. It's due early next decade and may end up replacing the R8 supercar as Audi Sport's flagship.

Kia has released more teasers for its redesigned K900, which is expected to debut at this month's 2018 New York auto show. Judging by the teasers, the new K900 is shaping up to be an elegant, well-crafted full-size sedan.

There's a young man by the name of Christopher Runge who's building sports cars the exact same way that Porsche or Mercedes-Benz might have done in the immediate years following WWII. We're talking with paper drawings, sheet metal and hammers. The result can best be described as automotive works of art.

