Mercedes-Maybach GLS concept tipped for 2018 Beijing auto show

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its GLS (formerly the GL-Class), and this time around there will be an ultra-luxurious Maybach model to challenge the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and potentially something from Aston Martin's rived Lagonda brand.

Talk of the Maybach GLS dates back to 2014, and according to Autocar a thinly veiled concept previewing the SUV will be unveiled in April at the 2018 Beijing auto show. Tipped to be called the Maybach 9, the concept should hint at the unique styling treatments the Maybach version of the redesigned GLS will benefit from.

The production Maybach GLS is tipped to follow at November's 2018 Los Angeles auto show, with sales presumably starting sometime in 2019. Production will almost certainly be handled at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the current GLS is built.

2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Enlarge Photo

The latest Maybach S-Class unveiled during last week's 2018 Geneva auto show may hint at some of the unique styling treatments we can expect on the Maybach GLS. For the exterior, look for a custom grille with vertical slats, a Maybach logo on one of the side pillars, and perhaps the possibility of 2-tone paint. For the interior, don't be surprised if the Maybach GLS is offered with an extra-spacious 4-seat option.

The revival of Maybach as a Mercedes sub-brand has been a runaway success. For example, during the course of 2017 one out of every 10 S-Classes sold was a Maybach, with China, Russia and the United States gobbling up most of the cars. It's entirely possible the rate will be even higher for the GLS.

Note, the GLS won't be the first SUV to receive the Maybach treatment. That honor goes to the Maybach G650 Landaulet launched last year and limited to just 99 units.