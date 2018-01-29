The final sinkhole Corvette is going back on display four years after disastrous event

Jan 29, 2018

1962 sinkhole Corvette to be revealed

1962 sinkhole Corvette to be revealed

Enlarge Photo

On February 12, a special Chevrolet Corvette will once again find itself back on display at the National Corvette Museum (NCM). A Tuxedo Black 1962 Corvette—the final Corvette to have fallen victim to a sinkhole in 2014—will return to the museum after extensive restoration.

The Corvette remained in a rather sorry state for the last few years, but last year the museum announced plans to restore the vintage roadster. It was the last Corvette left in a repairable state to be rebuilt. The sinkhole swallowed eight Corvettes in total. Five of them were beyond reasonable restoration, but they remain on display at the museum as reminders of the . They include a 1984 PPG Indy Car World Series Pace Car; a 1993 ZR-1 Spyder; a 1993 40th Anniversary coupe; a 2001 Mallett Hammer Z06, and the 1.5-millionth Corvette assembled, a 2009 convertible. 

The 1962 Corvette is one of three cars that did undergo restoration. The most significant of the bunch was the millionth Corvette built, a 1992 C4 convertible. The third was a 2009 Corvette ZR1. GM went to great lengths to ensure that the 1992 and 2009 'Vettes were authentically restored, going as far to restore and recreate signature by the assembly team on nearly every panel and component on the millionth Corvette. Only one signature could not be reproduced.

The NCM will reveal the 1962 Corvette to mark the sinkhole's fourth anniversary, and for those who can't make it in person, the museum will also stream its return on Facebook.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots and video 2020 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots and video
SCG explores ultimate utility with Baja Boot-inspired off-roader SCG explores ultimate utility with Baja Boot-inspired off-roader
East Coast Defender looks back on the SUV's past with Project Tuki East Coast Defender looks back on the SUV's past with Project Tuki
Genesis to establish dedicated dealerships Genesis to establish dedicated dealerships
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.