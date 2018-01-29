The final sinkhole Corvette is going back on display four years after disastrous event





1962 sinkhole Corvette to be revealed Enlarge Photo

On February 12, a special Chevrolet Corvette will once again find itself back on display at the National Corvette Museum (NCM). A Tuxedo Black 1962 Corvette—the final Corvette to have fallen victim to a sinkhole in 2014—will return to the museum after extensive restoration.

The Corvette remained in a rather sorry state for the last few years, but last year the museum announced plans to restore the vintage roadster. It was the last Corvette left in a repairable state to be rebuilt. The sinkhole swallowed eight Corvettes in total. Five of them were beyond reasonable restoration, but they remain on display at the museum as reminders of the . They include a 1984 PPG Indy Car World Series Pace Car; a 1993 ZR-1 Spyder; a 1993 40th Anniversary coupe; a 2001 Mallett Hammer Z06, and the 1.5-millionth Corvette assembled, a 2009 convertible.

The 1962 Corvette is one of three cars that did undergo restoration. The most significant of the bunch was the millionth Corvette built, a 1992 C4 convertible. The third was a 2009 Corvette ZR1. GM went to great lengths to ensure that the 1992 and 2009 'Vettes were authentically restored, going as far to restore and recreate signature by the assembly team on nearly every panel and component on the millionth Corvette. Only one signature could not be reproduced.

The NCM will reveal the 1962 Corvette to mark the sinkhole's fourth anniversary, and for those who can't make it in person, the museum will also stream its return on Facebook.