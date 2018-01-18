No plans to sell off any FCA brands, says Machionne

Jan 18, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Sergio Marchionne

Sergio Marchionne

Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has come out and denied that any of the automaker's brands could be up for sale.

His comments were made on Monday at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and finally put an end to the speculation that one or more FCA brands could be sold to a Chinese automaker. The speculation surfaced last August after China's Great Wall Motor revealed it was interested in acquiring Jeep.

“The answer is no we’re not going to break up anything,” Marchionne told media in Detroit, including USA Today. “We have no intention of breaking it up and giving it to the Chinese.”

Marchionne however didn't deny merger talks with any automakers, something that could still happen. In Detroit, he mentioned that FCA has a good partner in Chinese automaker GAC Motor. The two have a manufacturing joint venture in China, and GAC has also confirmed it will enter the United States in 2019 with its own brand of cars.

Marchionne is a great fan of mergers. He's tried to form one with virtually every major western automaker. He even went as far as directly emailing General Motors CEO Mary Barra in 2015. So far he’s been rejected on each occasion.

He sees a merger as beneficial because of the similar technologies being separately developedat great costby all the automakers, which he outlined in a presentation in 2015 titled "Confessions of a Capital Junkie." Based on what Marchionne presented, a merger would benefit FCA and its shareholders, though it would also mean less distinct vehicles in the long run as parts sharing would happen across more brands.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Mercedes' new MBUX infotainment system is like Google Assistant for your car Mercedes' new MBUX infotainment system is like Google Assistant for your car
Jamie Foxx spotted driving the Rezvani Tank Jamie Foxx spotted driving the Rezvani Tank
Lotus seems dead serious about building a crossover SUV Lotus seems dead serious about building a crossover SUV
8 questions about the Lamborgini Urus with R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani 8 questions about the Lamborgini Urus with R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.