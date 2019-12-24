Originally due in 2020, Ferrari's SUV, the Purosangue, has been pushed back to 2021.

The information was reported on Sunday by Auto Express following an interview with Michael Lieters, Ferrari's chief engineer.

He said the SUV would ride on a version of Ferrari's front-engined platform, a modular design whose latest iteration underpins the Roma sports car.

The platform is capable of fitting V-6, V-8 and V-12 engines, along with all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid capability, though we're unlikely to see the V-12 end up in the SUV.

A test mule using the body of the GTC4 Lusso was spotted in 2018. Its proportions suggest the Purosangue will be a low, sleek offering and not a traditional SUV. Ferrari even refers to it as a “Ferrari Utility Vehicle.”

This is backed up by comments made by former Ferrari CEO and Chairman Sergio Marchionne who in 2018 said, "(the SUV) will look like whatever a Ferrari utility vehicle needs to look like, but it has to drive like a Ferrari."

The Purosangue is one of 15 models Ferrari will introduce by the end of 2022, the first of which was this year's F8 Tributo. It is a key a cog in a potential plan to boost sales beyond 10,000 cars annually, up from around 8,000 at present.