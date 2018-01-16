2019 Ram 1500 video preview





The Ram 1500 full-size pickup changed the way we look at trucks when its big-rig style arrived more than two decades ago.

Now, the new 2019 Ram 1500 sheds that butch look for a smarter, family-focused style loaded with tech and conveniences—and more room than ever.

Ram has been working on this new full-sizer for years now, tweaking the interior and exterior shape. What's gone is the crosshair grille for this year, along with aggressively arched fenders. What's new is 4 more inches of space—entirely in the cab—and a mild hybrid system to boost fuel economy and low-end torque.

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Inside, the Ram now boasts more creature comforts including an available 12-inch touchscreen, the biggest in its class. It scrolls, swipes, and pinches like a pro, just don't expect to do it with your work gloves on, cowboy.

Leg room is better in the four-door crew cab models than ever before, and the rear seats—which can be heated or cooled—even recline.

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Ram's familiar 3.6-liter V-6 and 5.7-liter V-8 are available under the hood, paired with the eTorque 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The battery pack and electric motors are standard on all V-6 models, but can be deleted from V-8 versions. Ram isn't telling us about fuel economy yet, but the eTorque system should top the 19-mpg combined rating for current four-wheel-drive Rams.

A 3.0-liter turbodiesel will return, Ram says, sometime next year.

Engineers put the Ram on a treadmill for 2019, shedding 225 pounds from the overall mass thanks to more high-strength steel and aluminum in the hood and tailgate. The frame is nearly all high-strength steel, with pass-through welds for better strength and more rigidity. Ram says the 1500 will be rated to tow up to 12,700 pounds in some configurations.

It's not just a redesign, it's a rethink. Top brass at Ram say the new truck turns the page for the full-size truck and we're still waiting to see what that means on the road.