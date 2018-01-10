iPhone users can soon use Waze on their Ford infotainment screens





Waze now supports infotainment screen operation in Fords Enlarge Photo

Waze and Ford have good news. The social navigation app announced on Wednesday at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show that beginning in March iPhone users piloting a Ford vehicle will be able to experience Waze on their vehicles' in-car infotainment screens. Waze made the capability possible with its SmartDeviceLink (SDL) partnership and it's the first time iOS users can experience in-car integration.

Not every Ford will be ready to roll with Waze, though. Drivers must own a Ford equipped with Sync 3 to use the new feature. If the latest Ford infotainment system is onboard, all the user must do is plug their Apple iPhone in via a USB port and enjoy a mirrored image of the navigation app. Waze added that the feature supports all of the latest in-app features, which include the Waze Speedometer, HOV route support, Spotify integration, and "Talk to Waze" voice commands.

For those driving 2018 model year Fords, the integration is already present. Those with older versions of the Sync 3 system will need to connect over-the-air or with a USB.

Right now, the feature is exclusive to Ford, but Waze said it and SDL will work to bring the capability to more brands in the near future. The infotainment screen support for Waze will also extend to any new app features released in the future.

In the middle of 2017 Waze became available on infotainment screens for Android users through Android Auto.



For more coverage from CES, head to our dedicated hub.