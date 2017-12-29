Base Porsche Mission E to offer 402 horsepower, 300-mile range

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s been two years since Porsche made the announcement it will put its Mission E electric sedan concept into production. In that time we’ve managed to glean very little information from Porsche, mostly because of the rapid pace at which electric car technology is advancing. Numbers confirmed today may very well be superseded by the time the Mission E is ready for sale in late 2019.

Nevertheless, Automobile managed to gather a few tentative details after sampling an early test mule for the car. According to the magazine, Porsche is looking to offer the Mission E with three power outputs: 402, 536 and 670 horsepower. These are expected to correspond with the automaker’s base, S and Turbo designations.

A 2-speed automatic transmission will be fitted across the range and at launch all-wheel drive, formed by having electric drive systems at each axle, will be standard. A rear-wheel drive option may be offered later in the product cycle. Another option that will likely be offered will be a limited-slip differential at the rear.

Even in base trim, the Mission E is expected to offer plenty of punch. Expect 0-60 mph acceleration in the 3.0-second bracket and a top speed of 155 mph. The battery, meanwhile, should offer at least 300 miles of range in mixed driving and 80 percent capacity in just 15-20 minutes using a 350-kilowatt charging station.

The range-topping model will offer similar performance to Tesla’s Model S P100D—but on a consistent basis. One of the main challenges is to ensure the Mission E’s battery and motors don’t heat up excessively and put the car into limp mode, an issue that plagues the Tesla Model S, even in Performance guises. Porsche also wants the Mission E to be capable of high-speed Autobahn jaunts without the range being dramatically reduced. One strategy is using synchronous motors with permanent magnets, which are small and lightweight in design but able to offer strong continuous performance.

Inside the Mission E, the design will be similar to what you find in the Panamera. Efficient packaging made possible by a flat battery design will mean space will be comparable to a mid-size car even though the Mission E will be a small car. Think BMW 3-Series for size. A low center of gravity, air suspension, and track-honed steering should result in class-leading handling.

How much can one expect to pay for a Mission E? Porsche is positioning the car between the Cayenne and Panamera, so expect a base price somewhere around the $75,000 to $80,000 range.

And there will be more electric Porsches to follow. One will be an electric version of the next-generation Macan and another could end up being a new grand touring coupe to serve as the spiritual successor to the 928.