2018 Chevrolet Camaro preview

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Chevrolet isn't messing around with the Camaro.

The sixth-generation car, which arrived as a 2016 model, is the best yet. We even named the car, in SS flavor, the Motor Authority Best Car to Buy that year.

For 2018, the best has been made even better with the addition of Chevy’s track-focused 1LE package to the ZL1 sledgehammer. The result is a car that laps the Nürburgring in a scant 7:16.04. Yes, a Camaro is now among the fastest rear-wheel-drive production cars to have ever lapped the German race track, and it will only cost you $69,995.

But you don’t have to spend that much to have fun in a Camaro. Every grade, including the base 4-cylinder, is a hoot to drive.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE

The base car comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that delivers 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Above this is the V6 with a 3.6-liter V-6 good for 335 hp and 284 lb-ft and further up still is the SS with a 6.2-liter V-8 good for 455 hp and 455 lb-ft. Sitting at the top is the ZL1 with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with 640 hp and 640 lb-ft.

A 6-speed manual is standard while an 8-speed (10-speed in the ZL1) automatic is available. Buyers can also choose between coupe and convertible body styles, and can also opt for the track-focused 1LE package on most models. The package is most extreme on the ZL1 where it adds things like an aero package, DSSV dampers, and sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires.

The only other change worth mentioning for 2018 is the return of the Redline Edition package. This offers a distinctive appearance that includes black front and rear bowtie emblems, a red-accented grille, body graphics, darkened taillamps, black side-mirror housing, 20-inch black aluminum wheels with red accents and more.

Starting prices for the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro range are as follows. Note, all figures include a $995 destination charge.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro - $26,900

2017 Chevrolet Camaro V6 - $28,395

2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS - $37,995

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - $63,795

