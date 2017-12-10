Major upgrades coming for Alfa Romeo 4C in 2018

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Enlarge Photo

The Alfa Romeo 4C is not without its flaws but it’s a car that definitely doesn’t disappoint.

It’s a sports car with supercar looks and exclusivity, and with a price tag in the mid-$50k bracket it’s also quite the value.

The 4C marked Alfa Romeo’s official return to the United States when it went on sale for 2015. The car is now approaching the midway point in its life cycle and it seems Alfa Romeo has some upgrades planned to keep things fresh.

Speaking with Autocar, Roberto Fedeli, who heads the engineering departments at Alfa Romeo and Maserati and spent decades as a top Ferrari engineer, said the 4C will receive suspension and steering upgrades to deliver better ride and handling (hopefully this won't come at the cost of the manual steering). He also said that a new, presumably more powerful engine is also possible. The 4C is currently powered by a 1.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 237 horsepower.

Roberto Fedeli Enlarge Photo

While there was once talk of the 4C having a short lifespan, Fedeli dismissed this by stating that the car serves an important role as the performance halo for the brand, a role made more important with the recent news the brand is returning to Formula 1.

“We are coming back to Formula 1,” he said, “and we need the 4C to be our halo car.”

The upgraded 4C is expected to be introduced in the fall of 2018. This means we’re likely to see it on sale as a 2019 model.

With the current car already one of Motor Authority’s favorites, the news of some upgrades is just icing on the cake.