Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team reveals 2018 livery

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team's 2018 livery Enlarge Photo

Just days after it was revealed that Alfa Romeo was returning to Formula One after nearly 30 years away from the sport, the livery that will adorn the Italian brand’s cars next season has now been revealed.

Note, Alfa Romeo is not returning as a constructor, nor is it returning as a power unit supplier; two capacities the brand has served in previously. Instead, Alfa Romeo is serving as title sponsor and technical partner of current F1 team Sauber.

The partnership is thus different to the one between BMW and Sauber that ran from 2006 to 2009, as BMW owned and ran the team. Alfa Romeo’s partnership is actually more like the current one between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing.

White will serve as the primary color for the team's 2018 car with Alfa Romeo’s Rosso Competizione red hue adorning the engine cowl. The red is significant as the engine along with the rest of the power unit for 2018 will be sourced from Ferrari.

In addition to revealing its livery, the newly minted Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team has also confirmed drivers Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc for the next season. Ericsson currently drives for Sauber while Leclerc is replacing Sauber's other driver, Pascal Wehrlein, who now faces an uncertain future in the sport. One potential is a seat at Williams, although the British team is likely keen on a more experienced driver to replace the retiring Felipe Massa.

Leclerc completed four practice sessions and two tire tests for the Sauber in 2017. He’s also proven his talent in several racing series, most recently winning the Formula 2 World Championship.