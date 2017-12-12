Meet the most insane gathering of cars you'll ever see

Follow Jeff Add to circle



What's your favorite car? I'm talking about your all-time number one must-have machine that causes all of your senses to overflow and your emotions to run wild.

No matter what you answer is to this question, there's a good chance the car was recently on a runway in Switzerland having a go at it with other insane legends of the automotive world. This video has to be documentation of the most insane gathering of vehicles, ever.

If you like old cars, you're in for a treat. For example, you'll see a vintage Ferrari lining up for a run against a Lamborghini Miura. Do you prefer race cars? Someone brought an actual Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 race car. There's a CLK GTR and a Maserati MC12 there as well. Maybe you prefer tuner cars? A gaggle of various Ruf-tuned Porsche products are on hand here. If you want outright speed, a McLaren P1, Porsche 918,and a Koenigsegg have you covered.

You might have something even more rare in mind though, because we're talking about your ultimate dream car right? Well then how about a one-off Ferrari F12 TRS. That should fit your imaginary dream car garage rather nicely.

This gathering seems to be related to the Grand Basel group. The location appears to be an empty runway set against the beautiful hills of Switzerland. It's a perfect setting to let some legendary machines stretch their legs a bit. We're sure the noise is still echoing through the heads of those in attendance and the hills of the surrounding countryside.