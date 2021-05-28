Maserati last fall announced it would introduce a crossover slotting in below the Levante and wearing the Grecale name. In keeping with Maserati's penchant for naming models after winds, a habit that started in 1963 with the Mistral, the name comes from a wind in the Mediterranean.

We now have our best look yet at the Grecale, thanks to photos taken during a test drive of a prototype by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Maserati's Stellantis parent company, earlier in the week. Tavares was joined by Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, with the two also visiting Maserati's plant in Modena, Italy, where the new MC20 supercar is being built.

The Grecale will be built at Stellantis' plant in Cassino, Italy, alongside the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The Grecale has been developed on the Giorgio platform underpinning the Stelvio, so it's no surprise the proportions are similar between the two vehicles.

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

It isn't clear what internal-combustion powertrains will be offered in the Grecale, but we know the crossover, like all new Maseratis, will offer the choice of battery-electric power. The electric option won't be available at the Grecale's launch, though. Maserati's first electric car will be a version of the redesigned GranTurismo. Early test mules for the new GranTurismo are also out and about.

Instead, expect to see the Grecale launch with the choice of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 in a mild-hybrid configuration, together with Maserati's new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 fitted to the MC20 supercar.

The Grecale is due out later this year, meaning we should see it arrive as a 2022 model. It will compete with the Porsche Macan and high-end versions of the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The Stelvio could also be an alternative for some buyers.