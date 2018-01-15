2018 BMW X2 priced from $39,395

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The 2018 BMW X2 made its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and will follow up with a showroom appearance in the spring.

According to order guides obtained by Cars Direct, pricing for the X2 will start at $39,395, including destination.

That, as the name already infers, puts the X2 smack in the middle of the X1, which starts at $34,895, and the X3, which starts at $43,445. Importantly, it also places the X2 below its closest rival, the Range Rover Evoque, which starts at $42,795.

Only one model will be available at launch: the X2 xDrive28i. It will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It will also feature a standard 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system. BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds for the model.

Standard options will include SensaTec seats, a 7-speaker audio system, and 18-inch alloys. A Convenience Package priced at $2,350 adds power-folding mirrors, a panoramic roof, auto-dimming mirrors, lumbar support, and more.

Buyers will also be able to add useful electronic driving aids with a Driver Assistance Package or give the vehicle a sportier look with a M Sport X Package. The latter adds the some goodies as the Convenience Package along with 19-inch alloys, a body kit, lowered suspension, sport calibrations for the transmission, an M steering wheel, and more.

BMW will likely add a more affordable X2 with front-wheel drive at a later date. We also hear that a more powerful X2 M35i is also in the works.