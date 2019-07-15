Aston Martin's Valkyrie wowed the crowds at the 2019 Formula One British Grand Prix during some exhibition laps. It was the first time the public got to see the hypercar in motion.

A new 911 Turbo is coming later this year and will reportedly pack more power than the outgoing 911 Turbo S. That would mean something in the vicinity of 600 horsepower.

America's big and brawny Lincoln Navigator SUV gets a little more brainy for 2020. Unfortunately, there's still only a twin-turbo V-6 in the powertrain department.

