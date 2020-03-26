Toyota already offers the C-HR in the subcompact space but is set to add a second, slightly smaller subcompact crossover SUV in the coming years.

An early test mule for the new SUV has been spotted for the first time. The debut will likely take place in late 2021 or early the following year and right now it isn't clear if we'll see the SUV on sale in the United States, although local officials have hinted at a second subcompact joining the C-HR here.

The test mule is dressed to match the Yaris subcompact hatchback sold overseas but flared wheel arches and a raised ride height confirm this as a tester for the new SUV. It was also spotted testing alongside the latest Renault Captur subcompact SUV.

2022 Toyota subcompact crossover SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The platform is likely to be the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) modular design for subcompact cars, code-named TNGA-B. The same platform underpins the Yaris and is slightly smaller than the TNGA-C platform underpinning the C-HR and Corolla.

Powertrains are likely to be shared with the Yaris sold overseas, meaning a range of gasoline inline-3s and a hybrid. The Yaris also offers a supercharged inline-4 in GRMN guise, but this powertrain is unlikely to make it into the SUV.

Interestingly, there's a chance Lexus, at least in Europe, might sell its own SUV twinned with this Toyota. Lexus' European chief, Pascal Ruch, in 2019 said Lexus could launch a model smaller than the current UX subcompact SUV. Lexus has also hinted at just such a vehicle with 2015's LF-SA concept car.