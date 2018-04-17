Ford Mustang to take on Australian Supercars series from 2019

Apr 17, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2018 Ford Mustang GT (Australian spec)

2018 Ford Mustang GT (Australian spec)

Enlarge Photo

Ford pulled out of Australia's Supercars race series at the end of 2015 as the automaker's local division prepared to end production of its Falcon sedan, which served as the basis of Ford's entry in the thrilling touring car series.

Soon, though, the Blue Oval will make its return. Supercars organizers on Tuesday confirmed that Ford will return to the sport in 2019 with a new race car based on the Mustang (standard model pictured).

The first two teams to sign on are DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing. They are working closely with Ford Performance to develop the Supercars-spec Mustang, which will run a 5.0-liter V-8 borrowed from the Falcon-based cars.

2014 Ford Falcon V8 Supercars race car

2014 Ford Falcon V8 Supercars race car

Enlarge Photo

We should note that Supercars teams use a common chassis but with brand-specific bodies, powertrains and aero—all at parity. For example, arch rival Holden uses its latest ZB Commodore as the basis, a hatchback. Nissan also competes in Supercars with an Altima-based car, though the Japanese automaker is yet to confirm its participation in future seasons.

The Mustang is no stranger to Australian touring car competition. Although the Falcon has represented Ford over the last 26 years, the Mustang also has significant history in previous formats to the current Supercars series, including five straight titles in the 1960s.

Ford also on Tuesday announced the entry of the Ford Performance road car division in Australia. The lineup isn't as diverse as what Ford offers in the United States, although the Aussies are treated with the new Ranger Raptor and redesigned Ford Fiesta ST that we miss out on.

2018 Ford Performance lineup in Australia

2018 Ford Performance lineup in Australia

Enlarge Photo
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots 2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots and video 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots and video
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video
Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan confirmed for Beijing auto show Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan confirmed for Beijing auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.