The U.K.'s Gordon Murray Group is backing away from plans to develop electric vehicles in an effort to focus on its current V-12 supercars and their successors, its CEO has revealed.

Autocar, citing comments from CEO Phil Lee, reported on Monday that GMG last year sold its EV division, Gordon Murray Technology, and used the funds to further develop the T.50 and T.33 V-12 supercars and get production of the former going.

GMG sold the EV division to CYVN Holdings, an investment group linked to the Abu Dhabi government. It's also among the top investors of Chinese EV automaker Nio.

GMG's EV division was already working with a CYVN-backed EV startup known as ForSeven, but Lee in his interview with Autocar said the project was expanding very fast and taking away focus from GMG's own supercars.

GMA T.50 production

GMG's EV division was only established in 2022 and previously announced it was development two electric SUVs, one of which was to be sold by GMG though its Gordon Murray Automotive car business which is responsible for the T.50 and T.33.

With the EV division gone, GMG now consists solely of the Gordon Murray Automotive car business and the original Gordon Murray Design consultancy business. McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray, who co-founded GMG, is still linked with the effort, serving as its executive chairman.

In his interview with Autocar, Lee said GMG will try to keep offering V-12 supercars as long as regulations allow, and that with hybrid technology the V-12 engine could still be sold well into the next decade.