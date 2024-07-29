Lamborghini's next-generation mid-engine supercar has a date with destiny.

On Monday, during the automaker's latest sales report Lamborghini announced the Huracán successor will debut on Aug. 16 at the 2024 Monterey Car Week.

The debut will mark the full hybridization of the Lamborghini lineup.

The new model carries the code-name 634 and trademark activity points to the production name being Temerario. The Spanish word roughly translates to "reckless."

Lamborghini Huracán successor's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8

Lamborghini confirmed the supercar's plug-in hybrid powertrain in May. A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 will have 791 hp and feature a flat-plane crankshaft that can rev to 10,000 rpm. Torque checks in at 538 lb-ft. Total system output is unknown at this point, but the car's electrification will torque fill for progressive power delivery similar to that of a racing engine.

A trio of electric motors, one in the rear sandwiched between the engine and 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and two up front, will provide all-wheel drive.

2025 Lamborghini Temerario spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The next-gen mid-engine supercar has been spotted testing on public roads multiple times. The design is new with the front end characterized by slit-like headlights. The LED daytime running lights feature a hexagonal shape. Large intakes sit atop the rear fenders, and overall the car appears much shorter than its larger sibling, the V-12-powered Revuelto.

Inside expect a digitized cabin with plenty of screens.