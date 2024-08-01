Maserati will use this month's The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering to present a new version of its MC20 supercar.

The car has been developed using lessons learned from Maserati's MC20-based GT2 race car, but will remain civil enough to drive on the street.

Maserati also said buyers will have a wide range of customization options, though didn't provide any further details.

A teaser shot released on Thursday shows a front fender with the same vents featured on the GT2 car.

2023 Maserati GT2 race car

The race car features a much wilder aerodynamic design compared to the road car, with larger side intakes and an adjustable rear wing attached via swan-neck struts. It also has its own front splitter and rear diffuser, and according to Maserati a fully flat floor helps improve airflow. Similar features will likely feature on the new MC20 model debuting in Monterey.

Power will likely come from the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 powering both the regular MC20 and the GT2. The engine delivers 621 hp in the regular MC20 and as much as 730 hp in the limited-edition Mcxtrema track car also based on the MC20.

The Quail is scheduled for Aug. 16. It is one of the premier events of Monterery Car Week which this year runs Aug. 9-18. Maserati said it will also use the event for the North American debut of the MC20 Icona special edition.