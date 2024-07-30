The Pagani Utopia Roadster is the automaker's latest supercar

Pagani said it will build 130 Utopia Roadsters and each will cost $3.4 million

The Utopia Roadster weighs 2,822 pounds and has 852 hp

Pagani on Tuesday took the wraps off the open-top version of its Utopia supercar.

The new Utopia Roadster comes less than a year after the Utopia coupe, and Pagani has said it plans to build 130 of them, with prices starting at 3.1 million euros (approximately $3.4 million).

The Utopia is Pagani's third supercar line after the Zonda and Huayra, and like those previous supercars' open-top variants, the Utopia Roadster features a removable hard-top with an integrated window.

Thanks to the extensive use of carbon-fiber in the Utopia's construction, Pagani didn't need to add heavy reinforcement to maintain rigidity with the roof removed. According to the company, both the coupe and convertible have the same dry weight of 2,822 pounds.

Pagani Utopia Roadster Pagani Utopia Roadster Pagani Utopia Roadster

Power comes from same twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 found in the Utopia coupe. The engine, a unique unit forged by Mercedes-Benz AMG exclusively for Pagani, delivers 852 hp to the rear wheels via a 7-speed automated-manual transmission or a conventional 7-speed manual complete with a third pedal. The manual made its debut earlier in July in a one-off Huayra, and features a triple-disc clutch and a racing-style tripod joint system that Pagani said helps wiith engine responsiveness.

To help get the power to the ground, the Utopia Roadster comes fitted with top-of-the-range Pirelli tires. The standard tire is a Pirelli P Zero Corsa but buyers can also opt for Pirelli's semi-slick P Zero Trofeo RS. The tires come wrapped around 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear, and include Pirelli's new Cyber technology which uses sensors in the inner part of the tread to send relevant information to the vehicle's ABS and stability and traction control systems.

The Utopia Roadster will make its formal debut during 2024 Monterey Car Week, which runs Aug. 9-18. Pagani said it chose the event for the debut to highlight the Utopia Roadster even meets homologation rules in regions that are strict on emissions, like California.

The version of the car headed to Monterey will be finished in Habanero Red and feature an available Sport package. The pack adds a number of special touches including seats with lightweight seats and wheels with carbon deflectors that help keep the brakes cools.