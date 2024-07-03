Production of Pagani's Huayra supercar may officially be over—the successor arrived in 2022 in the form of the Utopia—but the Italian company is still churning out new examples.

The latest is the Huayra Epitome, and it's the first fitted with a traditional manual transmission complete with a third pedal.

The car was built by Pagani's Grandi Complicazioni special projects division and also stands out by way of unique design details at the front and rear of the car.

The Huayra's standard transmission is a 7-speed automated manual built by Xtrac (the track-only Huayra R and Huayra R Evo use a 6-speed sequential unit), and that same unit was converted to a conventional manual with the addition of a pedal-actuated clutch. The transmission was also upgraded with a new triple-disc clutch and a racing-style tripod joint system that Pagani said helps wiith engine responsiveness.

The engine in all road-going Huayras is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 sourced from Mercedes-Benz AMG. For the Epitome, the engine is tuned to deliver 851 hp. Its titanium exhaust system features two new outlets mounted in the rear diffuser, which Pagani said act as a blown diffuser, helping to increase downforce. They join the signture four pipes mounted up high.

The suspension has also been upgraded for the Epitome with new active dampers. A button on the center console lets the driver set the suspension to a “super soft” setting to handle rough roads. The suspension will automatically revert to its firmer setting at speeds above 93 mph.

Other details unique to the car include the revised front and rear fascias. The headlight clusters are also a new design, and are joined by a pair of daytime runnning light elements that line the side intakes of the front fascia. Another key detail unique to the car is the rear wing which connects to the rear fenders, a design required by the client, Pagani said.

A price tag for the Epitome wasn't mentioned, though it was likely many millions.

Although Pagani is willing to build new versions of its discontinued cars for its well-heeled clientele, these are typically based on an existing chassis, thus helping to preserve the exclusivity of the brand.

The Epitome will be presented to the public for the first time during the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs in the U.K. from July 11-14. Pagani will also use the event to present its Huayra Imola Roadster and a Utopia with a special livery.