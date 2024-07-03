Aston Martin celebrates its Formula 1 presence with a 697-hp special-edition SUV

Top speed: 193 mph

0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds

Price: ¯ _(ツ)_/ ¯

The updated 2025 Aston Martin DBX707 super SUV has already spawned its first special edition.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the new DBX707 AMR24 Edition highlights Aston Martin's participation in the Formula 1 World Championship as both a constructor and supplier of official safety and medical vehicles. The “AMR24” in the name is direct nod to Aston Martin's 2024 F1 car, while design details exclusive to the special-edition SUV mimic the look of the DBX707 that serves as the current F1 medical vehicle.

Those design details include Podium Green exterior paint with Lime Green accents, a combination also found on the F1 car and medical vehicle. Buyers can also opt for either Onyx Black or Neutron White for the exterior paint, and Trophy Silver for the accents. For the brake calipers, buyers can choose between Aston Martin Racing Green or Lime Green. Other unique details include the 23-inch Fortis-pattern wheels, and an “AMR24” plaque in the engine bay.

The lime color is repeated inside as contrast stitching, and is joined by black seat trim. The seat backs are made from carbon fiber, and additional carbon fiber as well as dark chrome can be specified as dash accents. The Aston Martin logo is also applied to the dash and door sills.

2025 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition 2025 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition 2025 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition

No change has been made to the mechanicals. The DBX707 comes powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 tuned to deliver 697 hp. Drive is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Official performance claims include a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph.

The updated 2025 DBX707 is now the sole DBX variant available. Aston Martin decided to drop the tamer versions since most buyers were opting for the 707 performance flagship. The other key change the updated model brings is a revamped interior borrowing technology from the latest DB12 and Vantage sports cars, namely Aston Martin's own infotainment system replacing the outdated Mercedes-Benz system previously used. A 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system was also made available with the update, and is included as standard in the DBX707 AMR24 Edition.

The 2025 DBX707 has been available to order since spring, and starts deliveries in the U.S. later this year. Aston Martin hasn't announced U.S. availability of the new DBX707 AMR24 Edition, though.

The automaker also launched a similar DBX707 AMR23 Edition last year, and for buyers that miss out this year there may be more of the special editions down the road.