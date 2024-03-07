McLaren is bringing its McLaren Trophy one-make race series to North America, the company announced on Thursday.

The series made its debut in Europe last year and currently features dedicated race cars based on the Artura and former 570S supercar.

The North American series, to be known as McLaren Trophy America, will host its inaugural season in 2025. There will be 10 races, spread across five weekends, with locations to be confirmed later this year. Each race will span 50 minutes and include mandatory pit stops for driver changes.

An Artura Trophy race car will be the focus of the McLaren Trophy America, though teams already competing with the 570S Trophy in the European series will be able to compete in the North American series with the older car.

McLaren Trophy one-make race series

The Trophy versions of the supercars are close in specification to their road-car siblings but feature modifications in the areas of aerodynamics, powertrain, and safety. McLaren said the cars offer performance that lies between GT4 and GT3 race cars. In the case of the Artura Trophy, the road car's plug-in hybrid system has been removed, meaning there's only a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, here tuned to deliver 577 hp.

There will be various classes for both Am and Pro drivers. An Am class will be strictly for amateur drivers while a Pro-Am class will require amateur drivers to pair up with a professional driver.

Like the European series, the North American series will be open to independent teams only. However, McLaren Customer Racing will be on hand at each round to provide technical backup and replacement parts.