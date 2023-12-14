Hagerty on Monday released its eighth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer believes will rise in value in the coming year.

As always with this list, these are cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve—meaning they're still relatively affordable to buy—but are also expected to attract more interest from collectors in the near future and are thus considered solid investments.

So if you're looking to add a collectible car to your garage in the coming year, these are Hagerty's top 10 recommendations.

2010 BMW M3 GTS

2008-2013 BMW M3

The fourth-generation M3 is distinguished by its 4.0-liter V-8 and an array of body styles encompassing coupe, convertible, and sedan. Those attributes have always made the E9X M3 desirable, but Hagerty reckons it's now making the shift from used car to modern classic. Average values are up 34%, with good examples going for $51,600-$65,800.

1969 Chevrolet Impala SS 427 (photo via Hagerty)

1965-1970 Chevrolet Impala SS

Chevy introduced the SS (Super Sport) badge on the Impala in 1961, but the fourth-generation Impala launched in 1965 is the one to get, according to Hagerty. This generation set sales records back in the day, while the 1969 edition of the Impala SS featured the 427-cubic-inch LS1 V-8. Prices are also fairly low for a 1960s muscle car, ranging from $30,100-$44,500 for excellent examples.

1947 Chrysler Town & Country (photo via Hagerty)

1946-1950 Chrysler Town & Country

This is no minivan. The postwar Town & Country applied the wood framing typically seen on period wagons to convertible, sedan, and pillar-less coupe body styles. It made for a distinctive design that still stands out today thanks to a limited production run. Average prices range from $81,400-$144,000 for the best examples.

2013 Ferrari FF (photo via Hagerty)

2011-2016 Ferrari FF

Before taking a leap away from brand purity with the Purosangue SUV, Ferrari took a half step with the FF. The four-seater aimed to add a bit more utility with a shooting brake body style and Ferrari's first all-wheel drive system, but it still had a 6.3-liter V-12. It was later reworked into the GTC4 Lusso. Good examples are now valued at $143,000-$177,000.

1966 Ford Thunderbird (photo via Hagerty)

1964-1966 Ford Thunderbird

The Thunderbird has taken on many forms over the years, from the original finned "Baby Bird" to later aerodynamically-shaped models, to the final-generation retro 'Bird. This fourth-generation model is more likely to appeal to younger generations, according to Hagerty, and is still attainable, with prices for the best examples ranging from $41,300-$56,400.

2006 Jaguar XKR (photo via Hagerty)

2000-2006 Jaguar XKR

The 2000 XKR was a sportier version of the XK8, which was introduced in 1997 as a much-needed replacement for the XJS. This relic of Jaguar's Ford ownership has more extensive maintenance needs than some other cars of its era, but is generally reliable and is likely to appeal to buyers under 40, according to Hagerty. The best examples average $26,700-$38,900.

1983 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler (photo via Hagerty)

1981-1986 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler

The CJ-8 was a stretched version of the CJ-7 that added a small pickup bed. The Scrambler name was optimistic, as the inline-4 and inline-6 engines on offer emphasized low-end torque over horsepower. CJ-8 models are now appreciating faster than CJ-7s, Hagerty says, with average prices of $41,400-$52,600 for the best examples.

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition (photo via Hagerty)

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

Unveiled in 1971, the Countach was still in production for Lamborghini's 25th anniversary in 1989. To celebrate, Lamborghini launched a special edition with added spoilers and air vents designed by future Pagani founder Horacio Pagani. Just 658 were built, and good examples are now valued at $612,500-$770,000.

1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (photo via Hagerty)

1997-1999 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

Not originally sold in the U.S., the Pajero Evo is now legal to import under the 25-year rule, with prices averaging $50,000-$70,000. It's a rally-bred version of the Pajero SUV (versions of which were sold as the Montero in the U.S.) inspired by Mitsubishi's successful Paris-Dakar Rally racers.

1997 Plymouth Prowler (photo via Hagerty)

1997-2002 Plymouth Prowler

This 1990s interpretation of a 1950s hot rod is unlike anything to ever reach showrooms. It's not for everyone, granted, and only has a 3.5-liter V-6 instead of the V-8 engines of the cars that inspired it. But the Prowler is now proving more popular with members of Gen X, who are supplanting the Baby Boomers that were its original target audience, which is why Hagerty considers it a good investment. Prices for good examples are now averaging $34,800-$45,500.