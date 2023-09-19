The Infiniti QX60 three-row crossover carries over unchanged for the 2024 model year, but gets a slight price bump.

Pricing starts at $50,845 for the base Pure trim level, including the mandatory $1,195 destination charge, a $450 increase over the previous model year. Standard features on the base model include 18-alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery for the first and second rows, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and a power tailgate.

2024 Infiniti QX60

Starting at $56,895, the QX60 Luxe adds features such as 20-inch wheels, a surround-view camera system, and the ProPilot Assist system that can handle highway driving in some instances. The Luxe sits just below the QX60 Sensory, which starts at $60,245 and adds a 17-speaker Bose audio system, massaging front seats, and black open-pore ash wood trim, among other things.

The top QX60 Autograph grade starts at $64,395. Notable features include second-row captain's chairs, semi-aniline leather (again, for the first and second rows only), a 10.8-inch head-up display, and a rear camera mirror.

2024 Infiniti QX60

The QX60 is related to the Nissan Pathfinder and shares that model's 3.5-liter V-6, but with a higher output of 295 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque, compared to 284 hp and 259 lb-ft for the Nissan. The V-6 is coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission with standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on the Pure, Luxe, and Sensory grades, but costs $2,900 on the Autograph model. The maximum towing capacity is 6,000 pounds.

The current-generation QX60 launched for the 2022 model year, so it's not due for a major update yet. However, a recent U.S. trademark filing for "QX65" hints that Infiniti is planning a new coupe-like SUV to be sold alongside the QX60. That would be similar to the QX55 name Infiniti uses for a coupe-like version of the smaller QX50 crossover. It was also reported last March that Infiniti dealers were promised a new two-row SUV based on the QX60 by 2025.