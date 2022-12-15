Popular car auction website Bring a Trailer never fails to impress with the variety of autos that show up in its listings.

Take for example this Acura ARX-05 DPi race car, which at the time of writing has a bid of $175,000 and eight days left to go in its sale.

First spotted by Jalopnik, the listing was posted by Honda's own Honda Performance Development motorsports division, and is for the no. 10 Acura ARX-05 DPi built and raced by Wayne Taylor Racing in the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The car was completed in late 2021 and entered in 10 races during the 2022 season of the SportsCar Championship. It managed wins at races held at Laguna Seca, Mid Ohio, Watkins Glen, and Road America, which led to it taking home second in the Teams' Championship, behind the no. 60 Acura ARX-05 fielded by Meyer Shank Racing. The current mileage is listed at 11,000 miles.

No. 7 Wayne Taylor Racing 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car - Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

Power in the car comes from a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission from Xtrac. The chassis is an Oreca design and features double-wishbone pushrod suspension, electronically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, an air-jack system, and a brake package consisting of Brembo 6-piston calipers and AP Racing carbon-ceramic rotors. The wheels are staggered 18-inch Rotiform forged aluminum pieces wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport P2L tires.

A chassis tag mounted to the carbon-fiber tub lists this ARX-05 as chassis no. 7.

The availability of a top-level race car in almost complete form represents a rare opportunity for collectors. Any buyer won't be able to compete with it in future seasons of the SportsCar Championship, though.

The DPi class is replaced next year by the return of the GTP class as the premier class of the SportsCar Championship. The GTP class is eligible for both the new LMDh race cars as well as the existing LMH cars. Acura will be present, competing with a new ARX-06 LMDh race car.