Maserati revealed a new generation of its Granturismo earlier in October, and now the car's convertible body style has been spotted testing as a prototype.

The new Granturismo convertible, known as a Grancabrio in some markets, is confirmed for launch in 2023, meaning we should see it reach dealerships as a 2024 model. The coupe launches next spring, likely also as a 2024 model.

The prototype points to the convertible featuring a soft-top roof, just like its predecessor. The roof's profile and the shape of the side windows appear almost identical to the previous model.

Like the coupe, the convertible should be offered in Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore grades. The Modena is the most luxurious, lifestyle-oriented option, while the Trofeo is aimed at sporty types. The Folgore is an electric option, the name taken from the Italian word for “lightning.”

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

In the coupe, the Modena and Trofeo grades come with Maserati's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 shared with the MC20 supercar, albeit with less power and minus the dry-sump lubrication system. The Maserati-designed V-6 delivers 490 hp in the Modena and 550 hp in the Trofeo. In both cases, there's an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The Folgore comes with a three-motor powertrain (one at the front and two at the rear) generating a combined 760 hp, as well as all-wheel drive. Powering the motors is a 92.5-kwh battery that Maserati said will deliver a competitive range. Expect an EPA-rated figure of between 250 and 300 miles. An 800-volt architecture means high-speed charging will be possible.

The new Granturismo convertible should feature the same or similar specs.

With the arrival of the new Granturismo convertible, Maserati will have two open-top models in its lineup. The other is the MC20 Cielo which comes with a retractable glass roof.