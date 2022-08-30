We drove the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and found it hyperactivates the hypercar experience. With 16 cylinders, four turbochargers, and the ability to move from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds, the $4 million Bugatti should be intimidating, and it only is if you think about its price and whether your insurance will cover it.

The refreshed 2024 Cadillac CT6 roamed public streets as it undergoes final testing with minimal camouflage. Now sporting production lighting elements, the updated luxury sedan takes on a similar design as the electric Lyriq and Celestiq. Destined only for China, the updated Cadillac CT6 won't be sold in the U.S.

Photos of the BZ3 electric sedan surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Toyota's rival to the Tesla Model 3, the BZ3 is a sedan based upon the BZ4x crossover on sale today. We expect the BZ3 to arrive as a 2024 model.

