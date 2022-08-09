Lamborghini on Monday posted a teaser video of a camouflaged Urus taking on Pikes Peak.

The short clip was posted to Instagram along with the tag, “Performance reaches a new dimension. Stay tuned!”

Lamborghini is known to be planning two Urus variants for launch in 2022. One is expected to be an updated Urus, possibly dubbed the Urus Evo. The other is expected to be a new hardcore variant, which is likely the one shown in the teaser.

Prototypes for the updated Urus have been spotted for more than a year (shown below). There will be revised styling front and rear and likely a few tweaks inside.

The hardcore variant, which may end up being called an Urus Performante, is also out testing. The prototypes feature more aggressive designs for the front and rear fascias, unique wheel patterns, and a more pronounced roof-mounted spoiler.

But what about the oft-rumored Urus plug-in hybrid? It's in the works though we won't likely see it until after the launch of the plug-in hybrid successor to the Aventador due in 2023. Lamborghini in March said 2022 will mark the final year for non-electrified powertrains.

2023 Lamborghini Urus facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Urus currently comes exclusively with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that delivers 641 hp. It's enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph.

Beyond the two Urus variants, Lamborghini has one more surprise planned in 2022. There's also a high-riding Huracan coming, possibly with the name Huracan Sterrato.

The Urus is by far Lamborghini's most popular model. So far in 2022 the SUV has accounted for 61% of sales.