BMW has been spotted testing an early prototype for a redesigned X3. Expect evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains.

Another vehicle out testing is Chevrolet's Silverado EV. The full-size electric pickup is coming in the fall of 2023 with over 400 miles of range and 664 hp in range-topping guise.

Volvo delivered around 700,000 vehicles in 2021, but the automaker has plans to grow this to around 1.2 million vehicles by the middle of the decade. Volvo is adding capacity to reach this goal, including the construction of a new plant in Europe.

