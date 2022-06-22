We drove the 2022 Hyundai Kona N for a week and learned that this little crossover blows past hot hatch straight to wild child. It boasts sharp handling and frisky power, but it's not for everyone as the ride can get downright harsh. Thankfully, the drive modes can tone it down and the programmable N modes can be set for your preferred type of sporty driving.

BMW revealed the 2023 M3 Touring wagon ahead of its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It's powered by the 503-hp version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 from other M3s, but isn't available with the manual transmission. Worse yet, the performance longroof isn't coming to the U.S.

Patent images surfaced of a high-riding coupe-like sedan that is expected to be called the Toyota Crown Cross. Based on the large Toyota Crown sedan, both models will reportedly to come to our shores.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Kona N goes beyond hot hatch to wild child

503-hp BMW Touring revealed ahead of 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

2023 Toyota Crown Cross patent images surface

2023 AMG GLE SUV and AMG GLE Coupe Edition 55 continue AMG's anniversary celebration

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video: New track star takes to the 'Ring

Off-road grades: SUV trims muddle the line between off-road intenders and soft-road pretenders

Honda Ridgeline recalled in states that use road salt

Tesla Model Y, Model 3 are the most American-made vehicles, annual study finds

2023 Honda HR-V is a hybrid system away from greatness

2023 Nissan Leaf starts at $28,895 in base S form: Refreshed look, 149-mile range