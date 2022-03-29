Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday provided the first details on a redesigned GLC-Class currently in the works.

Prototypes for the third generation of Mercedes' small SUV have been testing in public for more than a year, and recently Mercedes completed the last of the cold-weather tests. Sales are confirmed to start in 2023.

The new GLC-Class is based on the same platform underpinning the redesigned 2022 C-Class, albeit a version designed specifically for high-riding models. It's an updated version of Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform that underpins the outgoing GLC-Class, bringing with it significant weight savings primarily through increased use of aluminum over steel. The updates make the new GLC-Class the most dynamic SUV from Mercedes on any terrain, according to the automaker.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class prototype

The standard powertrain here in the U.S. will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 coupled with mild-hybrid technology. The engine will deliver 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque on its own, with a motor-generator integrated with the transmission able to add 23 hp and 147 lb-ft, as well as recover energy under braking. More powerful AMG options are also coming, also with 4-cylinder engines in hybrid configurations. These will once again include a GLC 43 and GLC 63. A GLC-Class Coupe body style should also be coming.

Inside the cabin, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster will greet the driver as standard. This will be joined by a 11.9-inch screen in the center stack serving as the hub for a second-generation version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system. Other new technologies, either standard or available, will include matrix LED headlights with projection functions, navigation that displays house numbers and also offers augmented reality, and a special off-road menu with a drive mode that offers transparent hood technology. This uses the vehicle's surround-view camera system to film the area under the front of the vehicle and then display a virtual representation of the driving lane based on the current steering angle, on the central display.

Mercedes will also make its latest suite of electronic driver-assist features available on the new GLC-Class. Some of these will be able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands, according to the automaker. There will also be a feature to help you stay in your lane at speeds of up to 130 mph, plus a feature that will react to stationary vehicles ahead even at speeds of up to 60 mph. The traffic sign recognition system has also been updated to recognize more types of signs, including on overhead structures and in construction zones, while the automated parking systems are said to provide better, more intuitive support thanks to improved sensors.