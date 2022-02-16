Hot on the heels of the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS hatch comes the Affalterbach tuner's take on the smaller EQE sedan. The new AMG EQE comes in 43 and 53 grades, though the U.S. will only see the latter. It's claimed to deliver up to 677 hp.

The long wait for the Maserati Grecale is almost over. The reveal of the Italian Porsche Macan rival is scheduled for March 22, and new teaser shots already give away most of the design.

Audi has been spotted testing an updated version of the A6. The German mid-sizer will receive a facelift to keep it fresh as Audi prepares to add an E-Tron electric variant to the A6 family.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE electric super sedan revealed with up to 677 hp

2023 Maserati Grecale teased ahead of March 22 debut

2023 Audi A6 spy shots: Mild tweaks for mid-cycle update

2022 Chrysler Pacifica review

Current Volvo XC90 to remain on sale after electric successor arrives

2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Avoid charging due to fire risk

Ineos Grenadier ready to start production this summer

What's New for 2022: Subaru

IED students imagine modern Hispano-Suiza Alfonso XIII

Study: Hydrogen fuel-cell opportunity window has passed for cars, diminished for trucks