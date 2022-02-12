Bronco reservation holders have a new version of the Ford off-roader to choose from. The Blue Oval this week revealed the 2022 Bronco Everglades, a special-edition model with a factory-designed snorkel that helps delivers higher fording capability than any other Bronco variant.

Teaser for 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor debuting on February 22, 2022

Another Ford in the headlines this week was the upcoming 2023 Ranger Raptor. New teaser material suggests a turbocharged gasoline engine is planned (the previous model had a diesel), and we'd wager it's the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 fitted to the Bronco Raptor.

Lexus Electrified Sedan

Lexus is preparing a handful of electric vehicles ranging from an IS-like sedan to a three-row SUV and even an LFA-inspired supercar. The automaker recently previewed the vehicles with some thinly veiled concepts, and new photos released this week show the concepts from new angles.

2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

Ford's GT supercar is entering its final year on the market, at least in its current form. There will be at least two Heritage Edition models on offer for the final year, the second of which was revealed this week as the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition.

2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Xtreme Recon

Jeep launched the V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 last year, and we took another spin in one this week. It delivers on every marketable promise with its big knobby tires, loud V-8 burble, superb off-road capability, and ridiculous speed.

Singer Turbo Study Porsche 911

California's Singer Vehicle Design returned with a new custom 964-generation Porsche 911, this one inspired by the earlier 930 Turbo. Singer even managed to add the original 930 Turbo's wide rear end and spoiler, commonly referred to as the Whale Tail.

2024 Mini Cooper SE spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the future cars we spied this week was the redesigned 2024 Mini Hardtop. Our spy shots show a prototype for an electric variant, but gas-powered variants are also planned.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the redesigned 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The styling is evolutionary but there's a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains.