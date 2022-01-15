Niche British supercar marque Noble revealed a prototype for a new supercar that replaces its previous M600. The new supercar is called the M500, and it skips its predecessor's V-8 in favor of a V-6.

De Tomaso P72

Another supercar in the headlines this week was De Tomaso's P72. The revived Italian marque revealed that it has teamed up with Germany's Capricorn Group to develop a new carbon tub for the P72. Capricorn Group will also help De Tomaso build the P72 at a new facility under construction at the Nürburgring.

Jannarelly Design-1

Jannarelly this week announced that it has teamed up with Italy's Manifattura Automobili Torino for production of its Design-1 sports car, as well as future models. One of those future models will be a restomod project described as a GT coupe.

2025 BMW M5 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW was spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5. The new super sedan is confirmed with a hybrid powertrain, but there are also rumors of an electric powertrain being offered as an alternative.

2023 BMW M2 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW was also spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned M2, and it was wearing the least camouflage gear yet. We should see the redesigned M2 debut shortly with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55

One of the cars we tested this week was the redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL. Development of the new SL was handled by the AMG performance skunkworks, and it definitely shows in the car's improved dynamic performance.

Toyota GR GT3 concept

Toyota unveiled a wild race car concept that most likely previews a new customer racing program. While it's not based on any production Toyota, we wouldn't be surprised if it is a precursor to Lexus' planned electric supercar, given the similar proportions between the two designs.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Toyota also showed off a new luxury grade for its redesigned 2022 Tundra, called Capstone. The new grade includes many of the full-size pickup's available features as standard, as well as some unique items.