Czinger is continuing development of its 21C hybrid hypercar—with an emphasis on track time.

The California company in September took a pre-production 21C to the Circuit of the Americas and recorded a 2:11:33 lap of the 3.4-mile circuit with racing driver Joel Miller behind the wheel. The lap time was verified by multiple GPS systems and is comparable with times set by Ferrari 488 Challenge race cars.

Czinger considers this a lap record for production cars at the Texas track, noting that the 21C smashed the existing record of 2:17:12 set by a McLaren P1. But the car used for the record attempt was not a production vehicle, as Czinger doesn't plan to begin deliveries until 2023.

Czinger 21C

However, Czinger said the car was identical to the planned production models, sporting a full interior and road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires.

Czinger previously took a 21C prototype to Laguna Seca Raceway, where Miller wheeled it to a fastest lap of 1:25.44. That's more than two seconds faster than the existing record for production cars, set by the McLaren Senna.

Propelling the 21C to those astonishing lap times is a bespoke 2.88-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and trio of electric motors. Two motors power the front wheels while the V-8 powers the rear wheels through a 7-speed automated manual transmission (the third motor acts as a generator). Gasoline and electricity combine to produce a total 1,233 hp.

Czinger 21C

In addition to laying down impressive lap times, Czinger has quoted a 0-62 mph time of 1.9 seconds, an 8.1-second quarter-mile time, and a top speed of 281 mph (with an available low-drag configuration). Czinger also claims the bodywork will generate 1,355 pounds of downforce at 100 mph.

The 21C also features 3D-printed components which allow for more flexible manufacturing and help reduce weight, the company claims. The 21C's monocoque structure weighs just 265 pounds, while the entire car has a claimed 2,645-pound dry weight.

Czinger plans to build just 80 examples of the 21C at a starting price of $2 million each. The company is known to have at least three more models on the drawing board, with the first expected to appear after the 21C starts production. These subsequent Czingers will be more attainable than the 21C but still fairly exclusive.