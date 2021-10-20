Land Rover will reveal a redesigned Range Rover on October 26, the automaker announced on Wednesday.

Land Rover also announced it will start accepting orders for the fifth-generation Range Rover following the reveal, with the SUV expected to start deliveries next year as a 2023 model.

A teaser image hints at an evolutionary design for the SUV whose introduction will also mark the first use of Land Rover's new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform—a lightweight platform exclusive to Land Rover and capable of spawning battery-electric vehicles.

While the Range Rover is expected to offer electric power at some point in its life cycle, we don't expect the option to be available at launch.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A mild-hybrid setup is expected to remain the base option, while a new plug-in hybrid setup featuring an engine mated to an electric motor at the front axle and a second electric motor powering the rear axle is expected to replace the outgoing Range Rover plug-in hybrid's single-electric motor setup.

It isn't clear if a V-8 will still be on offer, though Jaguar Land Rover last year moved production of its current 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 in-house, after the Ford plant where it was previously built was closed. There's also the possibility of a modern V-8 coming from BMW.

Prototypes for the Range Rover have been spotted for over a year. They hint at a design with proportions almost identical to those of the outgoing Range Rover.

Prototypes for a Range Rover Long Wheelbase and Range Rover Sport have also been spotted. While the Range Rover Long Wheelbase should arrive shortly after the regular Range Rover, don't expect to see the Sport for at least another year.