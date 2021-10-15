Vinfast is now just a month out from its arrival in the United States.

The rapidly growing Vietnamese automaker will use the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show for its local debut, where it will unveil the small VF e35 and mid-size VF e36 electric crossovers.

Vinfast will also use the event to launch a global electric-vehicle brand focused not only on EVs but also mobility and other related areas.

The VF e36 is likely to be the best bet for our market. It has a length of 201 inches and a dual-motor powertrain generating a combined 402 hp. The battery is a 106-kilowatt-hour unit that Vinfast estimates will deliver over 300 miles of range. Premium features include a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, panoramic glass roof, matrix LED headlights, and a host of electronic driver aids including collision warning and automatic parking.

Vinfast VF e36

Vinfast plans to start taking pre-orders for the VF e35 and VF e36 by mid-2022 and should follow with the start of U.S. deliveries by the end of that year. The company already has a U.S. headquarters and aims to have 60 local dealerships signed within the next 12-18 months.

Production of Vinfast vehicles is handled at a plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The company is also considering a plant in the U.S.

"Global demand for quality EVs drives the work of our Vinfast team every day,” Le Thi Thu Thuy, the vice chairman of Vinfast's Vingroup parent, said in a statement. “We have made vigorous investments and conducted extensive market research to create premium EVs that will satisfy the desires of global customers. This is just the beginning.”

The L.A. Auto Show starts November 18. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.