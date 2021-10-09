Mercedes-Benz is expanding its Manufaktur personalization program to more models, the automaker announced Thursday in a press release.

Options from the program, which provides more choices of exterior color and interior trim materials, hase already been available on the G-Class for several years. Manufaktur items are now available on other models, including the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, CLS-Class, and S-Class (including the Maybach version). Mercedes also dropped the "Designo" prefix from the program name.

Customers will be able to choose Manufaktur-specification paint colors with matte, high-gloss metallic, and non-metallic finishes. The range includes some colors inspired by Mercedes' history, including Manufaktur Graphite Grey (based on a color used on the 300 SL Gullwing), Manufaktur Graphite Metallic and Manufaktur Olive Metallic (both based on popular 1980s paint colors), and Manufaktur China Blue (based on a paint color from the 1990s).

Mercedes-Benz S-Class with Manufaktur options

Interiors get two-tone nappa leather upholstery in Manufaktur-specific combinations like Deep White/Black Exclusive and Yacht Blue/Black, plus a matching leather-wrapped steering wheel. S-Class and Maybach S-Class models also get a chrome Manufaktur badge on the center console, and an embroidered badge on the rear window shelf. Customers can also have the Mercedes logo embroidered in the S-Class's optional headrest pillows.

The Manufaktur treatment also adds animated welcome lighting, using four LCD projectors embedded in the front and rear doors. When the doors are opened, they display a Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach-specific pattern.

Mercedes plans to further expand the Manufaktur program to other models in the future, including more vehicles from its AMG performance sub-brand, and models from the all-electric EQ sub-brand.