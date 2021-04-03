Actor and comedian Kevin Hart paid $825,000 for this 1959 Chevrolet Corvette restomod. With an LT1 6.2-liter V-8, fully modern running gear, and a redone interior, Hart's latest ride is stunning.

Teaser for 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz debuting on April 15, 2021

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck was teased. Set to debut on April 15, the Santa Cruz will be a lifestyle pickup based on the compact Tucson crossover SUV. It will be built in the U.S.

Nissan Patrol Nismo

The 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo was revealed for the Middle Eastern market. The U.S. Armada SUV is a rebadged Patrol, and it's unclear if a Nismo version will come across the pond, but one can hope.

Bugatti's 300th Chiron is a Pur Sport finished in black

The 300th Bugatti Chiron was completed at the plant in Molsheim, France. The 300th example marks a milestone in the Chiron's lifecycle as there are now as many Chirons as Veyron coupes on the road.

Genesis X concept - March 2021

The Genesis X concept was revealed. The electric concept coupe has no interior, and the automaker released no powertrain details other than saying it's electric. The design is gorgeous, with a long, low stance and rear-wheel-drive proportions. This is the brand's third concept coupe. Let's hope it makes it to production.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness made its debut with an upgraded suspension promising more off-road capability. The ride height increase provides 9.5 inches of ground clearance, and this Outback rides on all-terrain tires on 17-inch wheels.

Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept

Lexus previewed its electric future with the LF-Z concept. A high-riding hatchback, the LF-Z is an electric car that is meant to foreshadow the next four years as Lexus moves to offer a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, or an electric version of every vehicle in its lineup.

2022 Kia EV6

The 2022 Kia EV6 was detailed with nearly 300 miles of range, a GT model that will sprint 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and rear- or all-wheel drive. Expect the EV6 to arrive in the U.S. in early 2022.