America's Drako is working on a battery-electric sedan with 1,200 hp and a sophisticated four-motor all-wheel-drive system that enables the car to handle icy surfaces with the poise of a figure skater. Just 25 examples are destined for production and each will be priced at $1.25 million.

2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

Another super sedan in the headlines this week was the new B8 Gran Coupe from semi-official BMW tuner Alpina. It is based on the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe and offers a handy 612 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, the latter of which is available at just 2,000 rpm.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition

Ahead of the start of the 2021 Formula One World Championship, Aston Martin unveiled a hardcore, track-focused version of its Vantage sports car to celebrate its return to F1 competition. It's called the Vantage F1 Edition, and it comes with improvements to the powertrain, chassis and aerodynamics.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept

Jeep unveiled its fully electric Wrangler concept headed to one of the hotbeds for off-roading and Jeep enthusiasm: Moab, Utah. It's called the Wrangler Magneto, and it's just one of a handful of concepts developed for this year's Easter Jeep Safari.

2022 Infiniti QX55

Infiniti's QX50 crossover has spawned a coupe-like variant dubbed the QX55, and we tested it this week. The vehicle is designed to go up against the Audi Q5 Sportback and BMW X4, and is priced to start from $47,525, including destination.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar race car

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is about to enter the World Endurance Championship's new Le Mans Hypercar class with the 007 race car, and you'll eventually be able to purchase a road-going version packing as much as 1,400 hp. Glickenhaus plans to build 24 of the road cars, each priced from $2.3 million.

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the future vehicles we spied this week was the 2022 Hyundai Kona N, which was spotted without any camouflage gear during an official photo shoot in Germany. The hot hatch/crossover will feature the Veloster N's turbocharged powertrain, though it's unclear if all-wheel drive will be offered.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 - Photo credit: Mecum

And finally, a numbers-matching 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 sold for $2,695,000 at a recent Mecum auction in Arizona. It was one of just 20 built that year, and it's finished in Sunfire Yellow.