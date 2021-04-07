The 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron battery-electric compact crossover will be revealed on April 14, 2021, in both regular and coupe-like Q4 Sportback E-Tron guises.

The Q4 E-Tron is the corporate cousin of the recently launched 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, with both vehicles designed around Volkswagen Group's MEB modular platform for mainstream electric vehicles.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - First drive, Portland OR

There will be nothing mainstream about the Q4 E-Tron, however. Teaser photos show an interior that looks every bit as good as what you find in high-end Audis like the mid-size E-Tron and recently revealed E-Tron GT super sedan. There's a digital instrument cluster (10.25 inches) and touchscreen display (up to 11.6 inches) in the dash, plus a sport steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls.

The real highlight is what you don't see. That is until you're out on the road. Audi will make an augmented reality head-up display available on the Q4 E-Tron. The HUD system will display information on the windshield in two sections and should prove especially handy when using the navigation. For instance, a dynamic floating arrow will appear to guide you to correct turns and exits. Because of the way the image is projected, it will appear as though it is ahead of the vehicle, allowing for real-world road features to be clearly highlighted.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

The HUD can also display important traffic information. This should be especially helpful in low visibility conditions. For instance, as you approach a vehicle ahead, a light bar will appear to highlight the other vehicle. Other light bars will highlight important road features like lane markings, preventing you from drifting into another lane.

Audi uses a separate processing unit known as the AR Creator to generate the information shown in the HUD. It uses data gathered from a camera and radar sensor at the front of the vehicle and combines this with information from the navigation. It also uses information from the stability control to predict the travel of the vehicle.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

Beyond the tech, buyers will also be able to opt for typical Audi premium features like sport seats lined in Nappa leather. Given the roominess of the related ID.4, we expect the Q4 E-Tron to be comfortable for adults regardless of whether they are sitting up front or in the back. The vehicle will measure 180.7 inches long, 73.4 inches wide, and 63.5 inches high, with a wheelbase of 108.7 inches. That's about the same length as the ID.4 but almost 6.0 inches shorter than the rival Tesla Model Y. Note, the Q4 Sportback E-Tron (prototype shown below) will naturally have less space than the Q4 E-Tron due to its lower roof.

Audi hasn't mentioned any powertrain specs yet. In the ID.4, and likely the Q4 E-Tron, an 82-kilowatt-hour battery is fitted as standard. The battery powers either a motor at the rear axle or motors at both axles in the ID.4, with the dual-motor setup good for 302 hp. Expect the dual-motor system to be standard in the Audi, at least initially.

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

With the dual-motor setup, future buyers can look forward to 0-60 mph acceleration in around 6.0 seconds, a governed top speed of 111 mph, and a range of over 200 miles. With any luck, Audi will develop a spicier Q4 E-Tron S with even more oomph at some point.

Audi hasn't said when the Q4 E-Tron will start sales in the United States, but an arrival at dealerships late this year or early next is likely. Stay tuned.