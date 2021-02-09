The Lotus Evora is on its way out but is still one of the best sports cars money can buy, and best of all you don't need financing that will rival a house mortgage to own one.

Jay Leno was reminded how great the car is after spending some time with the Evora GT model that Lotus introduced for 2020, which he's featured in the latest episode of “Jay Leno's Garage.” It's actually the second time he's featured an Evora in his online series.

The 2020 Evora GT is priced to start at less than $100,000, and that's not a bad deal at all considering this is a mid-engine sports car with aluminum construction and a generous 416 hp. It's also very light, with an available titanium exhaust reducing the weight to just 3,104 pounds. That exhaust also makes the car's 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 sound like a proper exotic engine, despite it being derived from a Toyota V-6 found in mundane sedans and crossovers.

Of course, the Evora GT also has the signature Lotus handling quality. Leno said he found the car to have some of the best handling of any car he's driven. Leno's car was equipped with a 6-speed manual but a 6-speed automatic is also offered.

Lotus has confirmed the Evora will end production this year, along with the Elise and Exige sold overseas, and we'll probably see a special final edition before it goes. The good news is the automaker is readying a new range of sports cars to replace them, starting with a model code-named the Type 131 due out in 2022.