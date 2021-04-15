Audi has expanded its lineup of electric vehicles with the reveal of the new Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron. The handsome compact crossover duo arrive at dealerships later this year and should offer around 250 miles on a charge.

Mercedes-Benz this year will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the launch of the first production Maybach. Part of the celebrations will include the reveal of the first electric Maybach.

Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested. Our latest spy shots show the car, the so-called modern 911 Safari, testing on the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

